Padres Key Reliever Has Made Decision on Player Option for 2026 Season
When the San Diego Padres signed Wandy Peralta in January 2024, it was entirely unclear how long the pitcher would be wearing a Padres uniform. The only certainty, perhaps, was that the decision to stay or go would rest with Peralta.
More news: Padres' Dylan Cease Expected to Draw Interest From NL Powerhouse: Report
This week, Peralta had the option to enter free agency after going 6-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 71 games this year. The left-hander trailed only Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon on the staff in appearances. He might have wanted to test the market after making $4.25 million in 2025.
Instead, Peralta will opt in to the third year of his contract, as first reported by Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
For Peralta, the question of staying in San Diego will be an annual one. His contract included a $4.45 million player option for 2026 and another for 2027.
With closer Robert Suarez head to free agency, the potential exists for Peralta to play a larger role in the bullpen next year. All-Star Mason Miller, whom the Padres acquired from the A's at the July 31 trade deadline, could be headed to the starting rotation next year.
More news: Three Finalists Emerge in Padres' Managerial Search: Report
The Padres now will enter the off-season with nine players headed to free agency: Suarez, Luis Arraez, Dylan Cease, Nestor Cortes, Elias Diaz, Kyle Hart, Jose Iglesias, Michael King, Martin Maldonado, Ryan O’Hearn. Diaz and Hart had options for 2026 that were declined.
Peralta, 34, is a veteran of 10 major league seasons. He's pitched almost exclusively out of the bullpen since his 2016 debut with the Cincinnati Reds. Peralta has also pitched for the San Francisco Giants (2019-21) and New York Yankees (2021-23) before signing with the Padres.
In 502 career appearances, Peralta is 28-21 with a 3.77 ERA (114 ERA+) and 13 saves.
In addition to Morejon and Estrada, the Padres are certain to return right-hander David Morgan and Jason Adam — who ruptured a tendon in his left quadriceps in September, an injury that required season-ending surgery. The recovery is expected to last up to nine months.
Against this backdrop, the Padres should be pleased that Peralta opted into the deal. With few certainties in their 2026 bullpen, the veteran left-hander can look to resume a familiar role next season.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.