Isaac Paredes Emerges as Possible Trade Target for Padres - Mock Trade

With nearly every significant free-agent bat off the board, the offensive trade block is heating up. Leading the group of available names is Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes.

The 26-year-old Mexican international would bring years of consistent offensive production to a lineup that needs one more addition to fully solidify itself. The Padres are not the most aggressive team in the Paredes sweepstakes, but knowing general manager A.J. Preller, no name is off-limits.

Paredes avoided arbitration with the Houston Astros this offseason by signing a one-year, $9.35 million contract. That salary sits outside the Padres’ budget, meaning San Diego would need to send money back in any deal. The Astros have a thin bullpen and could be enticed by a package of prospects and relievers. That fits well for the Padres, who have multiple relievers making more than $4 million and considerable bullpen depth. They could afford to sacrifice one arm for a bat.

Paredes would bring one of the most underrated offensive profiles in baseball to San Diego. He hit 20 home runs with a 115 wRC+ in his first full season of regular at-bats in 2022 with Tampa Bay, and his production has only climbed since. He has since cemented himself as a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat.

He hit 31 home runs with a 136 wRC+ in 2023, followed by 19 home runs and a 116 wRC+ in 2024, then 20 home runs with a 128 wRC+ last season. He also earned consecutive All-Star selections in 2024 and 2025.

With the Padres, Paredes would slot in as the primary designated hitter, allowing recent addition Miguel Andujar to platoon at first base with Gavin Sheets. Padres manager Craig Staimman has also stated Manny Machado will receive more at-bats at DH in 2026. Paredes’ history as a league-average defender at the hot corner would allow him to serve as a competent backup when Machado is at DH.

In 2023 and 2024, Paredes fielded at a perfectly mediocre 0.0 outs above average and plus-0.2 outs above average, respectively. He suffered a slight decline in 2025 at minus-2.4 outs above average, but he still projects as a capable defender.

Because of his strong reputation as a slugger and respectable defense, Paredes has emerged as a popular trade target, with the Red Sox and Pirates also expressing interest. Preller will need to put together a competitive offer to win the sweepstakes. Here is a mock trade that could be enough to bring Paredes to San Diego:

Padres receive

Isaac Paredes (one year, $9.35 million)

Padres send

Wandy Peralta (two years, $8.9 million)

Miguel Mendez (Padres No. 5 prospect)

Romeo Sanabria (Padres No. 21 prospect)

The package is feasible because Paredes has only one year of team control remaining. A mutual option kicks in for 2027 if he makes top-ten MVP voting, but that’s unlikely to become a reality.

Moving Peralta would sting sentimentally, as he has been a reliable arm in the Padres’ bullpen for two seasons. Still, San Diego has six other dependable relievers, making him expendable.

Mendez is the centerpiece of the deal. The 23-year-old right-hander is closing in on his MLB debut and features a fastball that touches 100 mph. Dangling that kind of power arm could be enough to push Houston to act. Sanabria serves as a secondary piece, a 23-year-old developmental prospect whose on-base skills give him upside in the Astros’ system.

For the Padres, the move would further solidify an already respectable lineup. With National League rivals such as the Dodgers, Mets, Pirates and Braves all enjoying strong offseason's, this trade could save San Diego’s winter.