Member of Padres Organization Rooting for One Specific Owner to Win Bid of Team: Report

As the San Diego Padres move forward with the 2026 MLB season, the overwhelming presence of the team's sale looms large. The Padres organization is up for sale for the first time since 2012, when the Seidler/O'Malley families purchased the team for $800 million.

There have been all sorts of different numbers being thrown around about what the Padres could be worth. Some have viewed them as high as $3.5 billion, while others have them closer to $3 billion.

But no matter where the number lands, it does seem that San Diego will make history once the team is sold. Right now, the record price for an organization in baseball is $2.4 billion, which Steve Cohen paid back in 2020 for the New York Mets.

There have been some big-time investors showing interest in buying the Padres, and it seems that some within the organization are hoping one particular person lands the team.

According to Padres insider Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Joe Lacob, who is the owner of the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, remains a favorite of those in the organization.

"... For whatever it’s worth, some members of the organization have been rooting for Lacob, 70, who oversaw the Warriors’ dynasty and looked into buying an MLB franchise several times. And although a salary cap in the next CBA is far from guaranteed, I’ve also heard Lacob and the other bidders are intrigued by a potential spending limit that would curb the excess of the Dodgers, the Padres’ chief rivals," Lin wrote.

Lacob has seen all sorts of success with the Warriors, and he could bring that same mentality to San Diego. Under his watch, the Warriors have won four NBA titles, and they've been a powerhouse in the league for the last decade.

If Lacob were to buy the team, it would help the Padres get a little closer to the overall spending that other teams like the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers do currently. The MLB owners have floated out the idea of a salary cap coming to the sport following the 2026 season, when the current CBA expires.

Many are expecting the 2027 season to be delayed due to a lockout, and it's been rumored that a salary cap will be the main talking point. Lacob, if he were to buy the Padres, would be part of these negotiations, and bridging the gap would benefit San Diego.

Overall, it remains to be seen how the sale of the Padres will ultimately play out, but Lacob remains one of the better options. Once the sale is finalized, the Padres should move forward for the better, and the new owners can start building the organization under the new plan.

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