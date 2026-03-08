One Under-the-Radar Player Who Needs to Be on the Padres' Opening Day Roster

Opening Day of the 2026 MLB season is less than three weeks away, meaning it's almost time for the San Diego Padres to start finalizing their roster.

Injuries and breakout stars have shaken up how the roster may look come March 26.

One player has benefitted from both.

Right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez, a top prospect in the Padres organization, had a cup of coffee in the majors last season, making just seven appearances at the big league level. He allowed one run across 7.2 innings, sporting a 1.17 ERA with nine strikeouts. He made the team's postseason roster, but didn't make an appearance in their Wild Card loss to the Chicago Cubs.

This spring, Rodriguez has been nearly untouchable, pitching five shutout innings while allowing just two hits with five strikeouts. His dominance, coupled with the injury to right-hander Bryan Hoeing, should make him a lock to break camp with the team.

Bradgley Rodriguez scouting report

Rodriguez signed with the Padres as an international free agent in 2021 out of Venezuela, but dealt with elbow issues that prevented him from pitching for the organization until 2024.

He broke out in 2024, pitching at Single-A, High-A and Double-A in a meteoric rise through the Padres system. By 2025, he had already debuted in the big leagues.

Rodriguez has a triple-digit fastball and high-90s sinker, while also mixing in a a cutter and changeup, both of which are in the high-80s. Rodriguez struggles with command at times as shown by his 11 walks to seven strikeouts in Triple-A last year. However, he was able to limit the walks in his brief MLB stint last year, and has walked just one in Cactus League play thus far.

Rodriguez, still just 22 years old, has the makings of a future star reliever for the Padres. While the bullpen is a strength for San Diego, spring injuries have created a path for Rodriguez to earn early season opportunities.

How should Padres utilize Bradgley Rodriguez to start the season?

Rodriguez should work in a middle relief role to open the season, helping set the table for the setup men in the back of the bullpen such as Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon. With the Padres' starting rotation being a real question mark, San Diego needs as much as it can get out of its bullpen. Rodriguez would give them plenty as they look to shorten games early in the year.

