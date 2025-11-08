Padres All-Star Trade Addition Projected to Sign $36 Million Deal in Free Agency
The San Diego Padres made a huge trade at the deadline, sending six prospects to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for outfielder Ramon Laureano and All-Star Ryan O'Hearn.
The Padres picked up Laureano's team option for 2026 on Thursday, however O'Hearn's contract is all the way up and the designated hitter will head into free agency for the first time in his career this winter. The Athletic's Tim Britton predicts the 32-year-old will fetch a two-year deal worth $36 million in the offseason.
"While coming off a better season than Rizzo was in his free-agent forays, O’Hearn doesn’t have the longer track record (and name recognition) Rizzo did," wrote Britton. "So I think he’ll come in just below Rizzo’s numbers.
Jim Bowden, also of The Athletic, predicted a similar short-term deal for O'Hearn, though believes he will fetch $24 million for a two-year deal.
"O’Hearn has developed into an everyday player with the ability to hit around .280 with 15 to 17 home runs," wrote Bowden. "He is a below-average defender both in corner outfield spots and at first base. He has solid hands but lacks range. This is his first time as a free agent but he’s likely looking at a shorter-term deal."
O'Hearn had a slightly underwhelming few months with the Padres after arriving at the end of July, hitting just four home runs and recording 20 RBIs through 50 games after hitting 13 home runs and plating 43 runners in his previous 94 games with the Orioles.
He slashed .276/.350/.387 during his time with San Diego, all of which were lower than the numbers he had with Baltimore.
Despite the dip in form, O'Hearn still provided the Padres with some solid offense, batting above league average. He also provided some much needed depth to the lineup, allowing some of the Padres' every day players to have a rest day without a stark drop in quality by their replacement.
Bowden believes the Padres could re-sign the All-Star, however also listed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays could be good fits.
