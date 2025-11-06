Inside The Padres

Padres Bring Back Star Player After Impressive Season

Aaron Coloma

Sep 3, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates with left fielder Ramon Laureano (5) after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres picked up outfielder Ramon Laureano's $6.5 million team option for the 2026 season Thursday morning, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

The Padres acquired Laureano along with All-Star designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles at the deadline, and he was one of their more influential additions in July. The Padres had a issue in the outfield, and had been giving DH Gavin Sheets starts out of position since May.

Laureano came in and instantly made an impact, hitting nine home runs and driving in 30 runs for a struggling Padres offense in just 50 games. He posted a .269/.323/.489 slash line with the Friars during his time in San Diego last season.

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

