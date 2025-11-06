Padres Bring Back Star Player After Impressive Season
The San Diego Padres picked up outfielder Ramon Laureano's $6.5 million team option for the 2026 season Thursday morning, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
The Padres acquired Laureano along with All-Star designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn from the Baltimore Orioles at the deadline, and he was one of their more influential additions in July. The Padres had a issue in the outfield, and had been giving DH Gavin Sheets starts out of position since May.
Laureano came in and instantly made an impact, hitting nine home runs and driving in 30 runs for a struggling Padres offense in just 50 games. He posted a .269/.323/.489 slash line with the Friars during his time in San Diego last season.
This story will be updated...
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.