Padres Release Veteran Pitcher After Disappointing Tenure
The annual offseason influx of free agents from Japan and Korea to Major League Baseball has only escalated in recent seasons. In addition to the many Asian-born players who have made their mark in MLB this decade, the group of impact players also includes those who headed overseas to revive their careers before coming back to North America.
More news: Three Finalists Emerge in Padres' Managerial Search: Report
Venezuelan-born Padres pitcher Robert Suarez, for example, pitched for five seasons in NPB (the highest league in Japan) before joining San Diego in December 2021. Four seasons and two All-Star appearances later, the Padres got what they bargained for — and more.
The Padres were hoping to cash in similarly when they signed left-handed pitcher Wes Benjamin to a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring training in February. Benjamin, a native of Illinois, pitched professionally for eight seasons in the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox organizations before heading to Korea in 2022.
Benjamin made four appearances for the Padres in spring training but spent the remainder of the season at Triple-A El Paso. He finished the season with a 4-8 record an 6.42 ERA for the Chihuahuas, and never received a promotion from the Padres' top farm team.
Monday, the Padres released Benjamin from his minor league contract.
More news: Padres Coaches 'Shocked' and 'Caught Off Guard' By Mike Shildt Retirement
Benjamin, 33, didn't dominate KBO competition in his final season with the KT Wiz. He was 11-8 with a4.63 ERA in 28 starts, striking out 156 batters and walking 48 across 149.2 innings last year.
Yet in spring training, he expressed optimism about bringing his game back to MLB.
“I just want to get in front of some guys here and show what I can do,” Benjamin said in February. “I think that’s the biggest goal for me coming back from overseas is no one really knows much about me anymore, and I feel like I’m a changed pitcher.”
When the opportunity presented itself to go to Korea, Benjamin wasn't sure if he wanted to go but he was tired of getting called up and being sent down.
“I had to make that decision three years ago of: ‘Do I be an up-and-down guy with the White Sox or do I kind of risk it all and see if I can improve myself overseas?” Benjamin said in February. “I’m happy I made that decision. I think it made me a better man and a better player.”
Benjamin's time in the Padres organization didn't include any trips to San Diego, but at least he didn't have to bother with being "an up-and-down guy."
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.