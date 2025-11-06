Padres Choose Former Pitcher as New Manager in a Surprising First-Time Hire
The Padres have hired Craig Stammen, their former pitcher and special assistant to president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, as their new manager. His new contract is for three years.
"Craig has been a strong presence in our organization for nearly a decade," Preller said in a statement. "He possesses deep organizational knowledge and brings natural leadership qualities to the Manager's chair. As both a player and in his post-playing career, Craig has displayed an ability to elevate those around him. His strength of character, competitive nature and talent for bringing people together nake him the ideal choice to lead the Padres."
The hire was first reported by Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.
Stammen, 41, pitched for the Padres from 2017-23, before retiring in August of that year in the wake of a torn capsule in his right (throwing) shoulder.
In January 2024, Stammen re-joined the Padres in a hybrid coaching role that split his time between the minors and the majors as a special assistant to the major league staff and baseball operations.
Stammen was one of six men with the title of special assistant in the Padres' front office for the 2025 season. Yet he was never reported among the finalists for the manager's job. Scott Servais has previously managed in the majors, while A.J. Ellis has been rumored as a candidate in years past.
The Padres also interviewed bench coach Brian Esposito, future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols, and pitching coach Ruben Niebla. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Niebla was the runner-up for the job.
Esposito, Pujols and Niebla (like Stammen) have never managed at the major league level before — a sharp departure from the Padres' last two skippers. Mike Shildt was on his second managerial stop when he was hired in 2023. His predecessor, Bob Melvin, was on his fourth.
Padres CEO Erik Greupner said in October that the team would consider both internal and external candidates as part of a "multi-week process." Ultimately they went with an internal hire with no recent experience outside the organization in any capacity.
In 18 professional seasons as a pitcher, Stammen played for the Washington Nationals (2005-15), Cleveland Guardians (2016) and Padres (2017-23) organizations.
After debuting with the Nationals in 2009, Stammen compiled a 55-44 record and 3.66 ERA in parts of 13 major league seasons.
In the course of his six seasons in the Padres' bullpen, Stammen was frequently cited as a leader and mentor in the clubhouse. In 2020 he was named awinner of the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award for his continued support of the military.
Ex-pitchers are the exception to the rule among major league managers. Yet Stammen, an Ohio native, is one of three pitchers who ultimately became the Padres' manager, joining Bud Black (2007-15) and Roger Craig (1978-79).
The Padres have had eight managers since Black was fired in 2015.