Padres Lineup vs Pirates: Nick Castellanos Out, Miguel Andujar Starting

The San Diego Padres are taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday. San Diego easily took the first contest from Pittsburgh, winning the game by a score of 5-0.

The Padres come into this game on a three-game win streak, and the team has won four of its last five games overall. The team seems to be starting to figure everything out on the field after a slow start to the new year.

Overall, San Diego has a record of 5-5, and they are tied for second place in the National League West. The Padres are 3-1 on the road this season so far.

As for the Pirates, they are 6-4 in the new season, and Pittsburgh had won five straight before the first game against the Padres. Pittsburgh has been a major surprise to open the year, and it seems that they are no longer the bottom-feeder that they've been in recent seasons.

The Padres are looking to continue beating up on them, though.

Padres vs Pirates Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

San Diego is handing the ball to Opening Day starter Nick Pivetta on Tuesday. Pivetta is coming off a very strong outing against the San Francisco Giants in his last start.

The right-hander threw five shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight batters. This was an encouraging start for Pivetta after he was roughed up by the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day.

Going against the Padres is Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who is one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, the 2026 season hasn't been kind to Skenes to start, and the Padres will look to keep his issues going.

In two starts this year, Skenes owns an ERA of 9.53 overall, but his last outing was much better than his first. Skenes went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one run and striking out five batters. In his first outing, he was on the unfortunate end of some bad defense by center fielder O'Neil Cruz that led to a rough stat line.

San Diego will need to start fast against Skenes; otherwise, it could be a long game for this offense. This will be a nice test for the Padres, seeing if recent tweaks made to the offense can work against the ace.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, 1B Miguel Andujar, DH Freddy Fermin, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Piv takes the mound. pic.twitter.com/v4HRqU6i25 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 7, 2026

How to Watch Padres vs Pirates on Tuesday

First pitch for the San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game on Tuesday, April 7, is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).