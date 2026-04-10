Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Nick Castellanos Out, Luis Campusano Starting

The San Diego Padres are coming off their most exciting win of the 2026 season on Thursday night, as they beat the Colorado Rockies, 7-3, on a walk-off grand slam by Xander Bogaerts in the 12th inning.

The win pushed San Diego above .500 for the first time this season. It also gave them plenty of momentum heading into Friday night's game.

Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler is getting his third start of the season for the Padres on Friday night.

He's under as much pressure as anyone, as he's struggled in his first two starts and needs a good outing to maintain his spot in the rotation.

Buehler has pitched a total of 6.2 innings across his two starts this season, allowing seven earned runs for a 9.45 ERA. He has allowed more hits (eight) than he's recorded strikeouts (seven), while also walking five.

This could be a make or break start for Buehler with Matt Waldron seemingly ready to return from the injured list.

Opposite Buehler will be right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who's off to a strong start this season for the Rockies against two good offenses.

Sugano allowed one run across 4.2 innings in his season debut against the Toronto Blue Jays. He followed that up with six innings of one-run ball against the Philadelphia Phillies. He has a 1.69 ERA early in 2026.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, 1B Miguel Andujar, DH Luis Campusano, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Laureano is back in the leadoff spot after a night off (although he came in as a pinch-hitter), while last night's leadoff hitter, Cronenworth, is all the way down to the No. 9 spot.

Nick Castellanos is out of the lineup with Andujar getting the start at designated hitter. Freddy Fermin is also out, with Campusano getting a start at catcher.

Padres to Debut New City Connect Jerseys on Friday

The Padres unveiled their new City Connect Jerseys on Thursday, and have already seen record numbers in sales. They're debuting them on Friday night in front of the Petco Park faithful.

How to Watch Padres vs Rockies on Friday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on Friday, April 10, is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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