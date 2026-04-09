Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Ramon Laureano Out, Ty France Starting

The San Diego Padres are back home at Petco Park as they welcome the Colorado Rockies into town for a four-game series beginning Thursday.

Both teams are looking to get above .500 for the first time this season — and one of them will, as they each enter Thursday's series opener at 6-6.

Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez is taking the mound for the Padres, looking to continue his dominant start to the 2026 season.

Vásquez has gone six innings in both of his starts this season, allowing a total of one run with 11 strikeouts. His 0.75 ERA is seventh-best in MLB among qualified pitchers.

In his career against the Rockies, Vásquez has made six starts, sporting a 4.30 ERA across 29.1 innings.

The Rockies are going with a bullpen game as right-hander Jimmy Herget is starting things off for Colorado. He's made five appearances this season, sporting a 1.50 ERA with six strikeouts across six innings pitched.

Herget is coming off a 2025 season with the Rockies in which he made 59 relief appearances, sporting a 2.48 ERA with 81 strikeouts across 83.1 innings. This will be the fourth "start" of his career, and his first since 2023.

Padres Starting Lineup

Jake Cronenworth, 2B Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, LF Nick Castellanos, DH Ty France, 1B Freddy Fermin, C

Outfielder Ramón Laureano is surprisingly out of the lineup, with Cronenworth back in the leadoff spot in his place.

Laureano has led off the last four games for the Padres. This is the second game of the season he's been out of the lineup.

Sheets is getting the start in left field, with France playing first base and Castellanos getting another start as the designated hitter.

Padres to Debut New City Connect Jerseys vs Rockies

The Padres unveiled their new City Connect Jerseys on Thursday. They will debut them on Friday in the second game of the series against the Rockies.

How to Watch Padres vs Rockies on Thursday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on Thursday, April 9, is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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