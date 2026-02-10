On Tuesday morning, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed three-time All-Star Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million contract.

The right-handed slugger was one of the Padres' top targets during free agency. With current projections for the 2026 squad consisting of Gavin Sheets at first base and Miguel Andújar at DH, there was room for another bat to be added to a platoon-filled lineup.

Ozuna has been a mainstay in Atlanta over the last six years. Logging at least 500 plate appearances in four of those years, the slugger hit 148 home runs and drove in 410 runs, including a 40-home-run year in 2023. Before Atlanta, Ozuna played five seasons with the Marlins and two seasons with the Cardinals.

His best year came in 2024, as his 154 wRC+ and 4.7 fWAR earned him an All-Star nod and fourth-place finish in MVP voting.

The former Brave has had past controversies, however. In May 2021, Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, which resulted in a 20-game suspension that he served during the season. Another incident occurred in August 2022, when Ozuna was arrested and charged with driving under the influence at four in the morning.

This isn’t the first time the Pirates have signed a free agent on the Padres’ radar. In December, former Padres first baseman Ryan O’Hearn signed a two-year deal worth $29 million with the Buccos.

This offseason has made the Padres question their identity. Seeing a team like the Pirates—who have finished fourth or fifth in the NL Central every year since 2017—spending more on offense than the Padres is a shock to the system that has to wake up an organization that is determined to put forward a team with a top-10 payroll.

Even if the Padres were unable to take on a double-figure million-dollar deal, there are other options they could turn towards to avoid a full season without bench production. Other right-handed bats such as Rhys Hoskins, Ty France, and Wilmer Flores remain on the block with market values of $7 million or less. If the Padres are gearing toward a platoon with Miguel Andújar at DH, more cheap options remain with Jesse Winker or former Padre Adam Frazier.

As it stands, the Padres will head into Spring Training with lineup and rotation spots needing upgrades. The 2026 list of Non-Roster Invitees has already been released, and it seems as though San Diego’s Cactus League play will determine who gets those places on the roster.