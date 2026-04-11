Padres Manager Explains Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr Position Change

Now batting for your San Diego Padres, second baseman ... Fernando Tatis Jr.?

That's what the fans at Petco Park will hear on Saturday night when Tatis comes up to bat in the bottom of the first inning.

For the first time in his major league career, Tatis is starting at second base. Tatis has one career defensive inning at second base in the big leagues, which came late in a game in 2023. Aside from that, it's been shortstop and right field, with a little center field mixed in.

But on Saturday, manager Craig Stammen decided to move Tatis to second base, having Nick Castellanos start in right field. Moreover, Jake Cronenworth — the team's everyday second baseman — is sliding over to shortstop as Xander Bogaerts gets a night off.

So, why?

“We’ve been planning this for a little while, we’ve given him a heads up," Stammen said ahead of Saturday's game. "Trying to figure out a way to get Jake and Xander some days off coming up, and felt like Tatis was the best option at second base — and the most fun and exciting option at second base.”

The thing he said after, however, might have been the most important: “Get that kid smiling a little bit might help, too.”

Tatis has been in a bit of a funk to start the year, hitting .189 with zero home runs and an OPS of .519. While the team hasn't shared any public concerns regarding their 27-year-old superstar, it's clear they want to shake things up to try to get him on track.

Stammen clearly thinks having him play a new position — at least for one night — is a way to get him going.

Tatis was out on the field getting early work at second base on Saturday. He's been taking grounders at second base consistently ahead of games this year.

Tatis getting in early work at second base. pic.twitter.com/ELzdTyIaQd — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) April 11, 2026

So why are the Padres confident Tatis can play second base with little experience there?

“He’s an amazing athlete, can do about anything,” Stammen said. “That’s really all it is. We’re just really confident in who he is as a person, who he is as an athlete. I think you put something in front of him, he’ll be able to do anything.”

And then, for the second time, Stammen — unprompted — mentioned the idea of getting Tatis to have fun again.

“It keeps his brain active, keeps him engaged and having fun and showing up to the ballpark with something new to achieve," Stammen said. “ ... Maybe him concentrating on playing second base unlocks him at the plate — stops thinking so much about it and just uses his natural talent to take over.”

It's clear the Padres want to unlock a different side of Tatis after his early season struggles. They seem to believe a temporary move to second base on Saturday will do just that.

For what it's worth, Stammen said the team started discussing Tatis getting opportunities at second base in spring training. However, they didn't have him play at second base during spring training.

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