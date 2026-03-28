Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, SD Wanted $115M All-Star, Ominous Joe Musgrove News

The San Diego Padres lost, 5-2, on Friday night to the Detroit Tigers, dropping to 0-2 on the season.

Michael King looked sharped in his 2026 debut, allowing just one unearned run across five innings with six strikeouts. After two strong innings from Adrian Morejon, the Padres gave the ball to Jeremiah Estrada in the eighth inning. He promptly allowed four earned runs, the latter three coming off of two hits against Wandy Peralta.

Before Friday's game, a longtime veteran outfielder who finished his 16-year career with the Padres announced his retirement from MLB. He appeared in 34 games with the Padres in 2025, the final 34 games of his storied career.

In other news, the Padres reportedly made a push to sign All-Star starting pitcher Framber Valdez in free agency this past offseason. The Padres weren't able to get a deal done, and instead faced him on Friday night as he signed a three-year, $115 million deal with the Tigers.

Finally, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove provided some ominous news regarding his potential return. He said he has no timeline to get back, and is instead just focusing on feeling fully healthy before returning.

"I don't have a timeline yet," Musgrove said. “I didn’t feel quite as good throughout the buildup of the offseason. Nothing that prohibited me from throwing. Just not feeling as free and consistent during the throwing, and then the recovery stuff was a little more difficult. And again, I kind of chalked that up to just the process of building back up, and was hoping to hit that stride and break through and start feeling better and just never really came.

“So it’s important to address it now, instead of forcing my way in at the start of the season and missing a bigger chunk of time.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Padres, Dodgers, Braves All-Star Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB

Padres Tried to Sign $115 Million All-Star Starting Pitcher in Offseason

Padres' Joe Musgrove Reveals He Has No Timeline to Return After Setback

Padres Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher After Yu Darvish News: Report

Padres Star Gets Brutally Honest on Nick Pivetta's Opening Day Struggles

Padres' Ethan Salas Sends Clear Message on Plummeting in Top Prospect Rankings

Padres Tweets of the Day

Beautiful night for baseball 🤩 pic.twitter.com/81a6NyO1gK — MLB (@MLB) March 28, 2026

ABOUT THAT ACTION. pic.twitter.com/fCVhiT4TAy — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 28, 2026

Gallagher Square is bringing the vibes. pic.twitter.com/W4IRhhRDE3 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 28, 2026

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