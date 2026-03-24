Padres Notes: Friars Sign Veteran Pitcher, All-Star Reliever to IL, Major Opening Day News

The San Diego Padres defeated the Seattle Mariners, 10-3, on Monday afternoon in the final game of spring training. The Friars finished the Cactus League with a 15-15-1 record as they can now focus on bringing a championship to San Diego at the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

Although Bradgley Rodriguez was rightfully credited with the win after an eight-run explosion in the eighth inning, it's worth noting that veteran right-hander Germán Márquez fanned eight batters in 4.2 innings of work as he prepares for his first season in San Diego (after spending the last decade with the Colorado Rockies).

In a recent development mere days before Opening Day, the Friars signed a veteran reliever to bolster their already elite bullpen. Over the course of his nine-season MLB career, the right-hander has a 3.34 ERA.

Speaking of the elite bullpen, the Padres will be without a foundational piece of the relief corps to open the 2026 season. The 34-year-old All-Star right-hander was able to make two appearances this spring after his 2025 ended in a brutal injury, but manager Craig Stammen spoke on wanting to slow-play his pitcher's return.

“Even though it looks good, we’ve got to be smart,” Stammen said. " ... We’ll see him sometime in April, most likely, if all things go the way they should go.”

Finally, there is some exciting news regarding Opening Day, specifically who will be taking the mound to open up the season for the Friars. San Diego was the final team in MLB to announce their Opening Day starter, but Stammen spoke highly about his pick that will hopefully be worth the long wait.

"He was our best pitcher throughout the whole entire last season, was our No. 1 starter when we took on the Cubs in the wild-card series," Stammen said. "He has pitched great in spring training and he deserves to get the Opening Day nod.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Signing Veteran Reliever Days Before Opening Day in Exciting Move

Padres All-Star Reliever to Open Season on Injured List in Surprise Announcement

Padres Finally Make Opening Day Starter Decision

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Sends Warning to Rest of MLB

Padres Predicted to Finish 4th in NL West in Major Disappointment

Fernando Tatis Jr Sends Message to Padres Lineup Ahead of Opening Day

Padres' $15 Million Addition to Open Season on Injured List

Padres Pitcher Sends Cryptic 6-Word Message After Roster Decision

Padres Tweets of the Day

Signing off from Peoria 💛 pic.twitter.com/wBlyRE7QGj — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 24, 2026

German Marquez: 4.2 IP, ER, 8 Ks, 2 BB, HR



22 WHIFFS pic.twitter.com/oDf1orzg5v — Christmasin July (@cjwalters4242) March 23, 2026

Padres Prospect News:



Ethan Salas (No. 2) and Kale Fountain (No. 10) made the MLB Pipeline All-Spring Breakout First Team. pic.twitter.com/kSmSuyd63R — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) March 23, 2026

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