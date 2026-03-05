Padres Notes: One Trade to Make Before Opening Day, Doubts Over Fifth Starter, Bryan Hoeing Injury Concern
The San Diego Padres welcomed the return of Joe Musgrove on Wednesday as he played in his first game since the 2024 postseason.
Musgrove struggled in the first inning of the exhibition game against Great Britain and was replaced after recording just one out, but ended up pitching two-plus innings (as spring training rules allow him to return) and allowed just one run on five hits with three strikeouts.
He wasn't looking too much into the results, and was instead just happy to take another step in his progression.
“It didn’t feel like anything crazy,” Musgrove said of being back on the mound in a spring training stadium. “To me, this is like another step. I think getting in a big league game and facing big league hitters in a big stadium, night game, things like that will be another adjustment. But for me, this was just still kind of checking boxes and building up.
"I’m not putting too much value into how I do in these outings. It’s just kind of reminding myself of what the big league flow is like and kind of getting familiar with things again.”
While Musgrove could be a work in progress as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, the Padres have a major question mark in the back of their rotation, too.
A report from the San Diego Union-Tribue said some voices in the organization have concerns over the team's options for the No. 5 starter. With that being said, Padres On SI looked into potential trades the team can make to shore things up before Opening Day.
In other news, right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing has been shut down due to elbow discomfort. He won't be ready for Opening Day, and manager Craig Stammen provided the latest update on Hoeing while the team looks for his replacement to open the season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.