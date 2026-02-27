Padres Notes: Pitcher Removed From WBC, Free Agent Rejected SD Offer, NFL QB Interested in Buying Padres

The San Diego Padres lost a spring training shootout against the Cincinnati Reds, 11-10, on Thursday afternoon. Manny Machado dazzled with a pair of home runs — one of which was a grand slam — and six RBIs in just three at-bats.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, Padres southpaw Yuki Matsui was removed from the Team Japan World Baseball Classic roster after sustaining an injury during a live batting practice earlier in camp.

Not only is his Opening Day status up in the air, but Matsui also spoke on his frustration with not being able to avenge his 2023 World Baseball Classic performance for Team Japan where he logged just one inning behind a dominant pitching roster.

In other news, right-hander Merrill Kelly revealed why he spurned the Padres in free agency for a reunion with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite a three-year guaranteed offer on the table —something that was presumably sought after by a 37-year-old pitcher — Kelly spoke candidly on his decision to head back to Arizona.

Finally, a Hall of Fame quarterback in the National Football League is linked to a group that hopes to purchase the Padres. The former San Diego Chargers gunslinger has deep ties to the city, and with a potentially imminent sale of the Friars, this move may be happening sooner rather than later.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day

This is what it's all about 💛 pic.twitter.com/VTAzJ1swfv — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 26, 2026

Who is Manny Machado? For the blind, he is vision. For the hungry, he is the chef. For the thirsty, he is water. If Manny thinks, I agree. If Manny speaks, I'm listening. If Manny has one fan, it is me. If Manny has no fans, I do not exist. pic.twitter.com/aatfFDHoMW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 26, 2026

Joe Musgrove returns to the @Padres rotation this season after missing last year 🙌



The veteran shares how he re-evaluated his game and his thoughts on the strength of the improved rotation.



📺 30 Clubs, 30 Camps pic.twitter.com/9GKKLAkzCP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 26, 2026

