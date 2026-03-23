Padres Notes: Pitcher Suddenly Retires, Fernando Tatis Jr Reveals Frustration, Major Roster Cuts

The San Diego Padres lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 11-1, on Sunday evening and fell to 14-15-1 this spring. Right-hander Walker Buehler allowed seven earned runs off of 11 hits across 3.1 innings of work in his final outing before the regular season. He had three strikeouts and a walk.

The Friars have one last chance to end spring training at .500 during Monday's contest against the Seattle Mariners in the final game before Opening Day.

In other news, a Padres pitcher announced his sudden retirement at just 28 years old. The former 2024 Pitcher of the Year at Triple-A Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies affiliate) missed the entire 2025 campaign due to injury, and is serendipitously the second Padres hurler to retire this week.

Additionally, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. recently aired his grievances with a certain aspect of the Padres organization. His comments were pertaining to the hiring of Raul Padron, the Padres' new hitting instructor.

Moreover, the Padres announced another set of cuts to their roster as Opening Day quickly approaches. A left-handed pitcher was optioned to Triple-A as two outfielders, an infielder and a right-handed pitcher were sent to minor league camp.

A player who was not sent to minor league camp, Walker Buehler, recently revealed that he turned down major league contracts this offseason in order to sign a minor league deal with San Diego and a chance to compete for a championship.

“I wanted to play in the playoffs and go to a place that has a chance to win,” Buehler said. “That coupled with the individual stuff and contract terms and all that kind of stuff, it’s kind of a little two-way calculus you’ve got to do. At the end of day, this was the opportunity that I was most excited about, and I’m happy that it worked out.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Free Agent Addition Suddenly Retires at 28

Fernando Tatis Jr Expresses Frustration With One Aspect of Padres Situation

San Diego Padres Continue Roster Cuts, Make Majority of Opening Day Decisions

Walker Buehler Turned Down Major League Contract Offers to Join Padres on MiLB Deal

Padres Manager Says Not Every Player Will Be Allowed to Challenge With ABS

Padres' Joe Musgrove Appears Nowhere Near Return to Action

Padres Could Sell for $3.5 Billion, Ranked as Top 10 Most Valuable MLB Franchise

Padres Exec Provides Major Update on Ethan Salas' Development

Padres Tweets of the Day

Ethan Salas put on a show at #SpringBreakout. pic.twitter.com/uzoAf2CWRV — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 22, 2026

We have optioned LHP JP Sears to Triple-A El Paso and reassigned OFers Jase Bowen and Carlos Rodríguez, INF José Miranda and RHP Logan Gillaspie to minor league camp. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 23, 2026

I’ve seen enough. Let Jake Peavy come out of retirement and pitch for the Padres this year. 😂pic.twitter.com/BbbBVeRHSV — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) March 23, 2026

Here is the projected starting rotation for the #Padres based on scheduled starts the last week of Spring Training:



1. Michael King

2. Nick Pivetta

3. Randy Vásquez

4. Walker Buehler

5. German Marquez pic.twitter.com/Wn5yLA53mY — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) March 22, 2026

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