Padres Officially Release 7 Players From Organization, Including Former Top Prospect

The San Diego Padres released seven players from the organization this week as spring training rolls on.

Right-handed pitchers Kevin Kopps, Adam Conrad, Ruben Galindo, Jose Luis Reyes, Sam Whiting and Manuel Davila, as well as outfielder Tyler Robertson were released from their respective minor league affiliates in the Padres organization, per the team's transaction log.

Kopps was the most notable of the list as a former top prospect in the organization.

Padres Release Kevin Kopps

Kopps is a former third-round pick by the Padres in 2021. He was ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the organization in 2022 per MLB Pipeline, but has struggled ever since.

In 45 games across both Double-A and Triple-A last year, he had a 5.72 ERA over 61.1 innings. At 29 years old, the Padres decided it was time to move on from him.

He won the Golden Spikes award in 2021 as the best amateur baseball player in the United States.

Padres Release Adam Conrad

Conrad, 22, signed with the Padres as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He had a 3.48 ERA across 35 appearances in Single-A last year. He struggled with command, walking 54 batters while striking out 61.

Padres Release Ruben Galindo

Galindo, 25, signed with the Padres out of Colombia in 2019. He only reached High-A, where he made 42 appearances across three seasons, sporting a 6.14 ERA with 68 strikeouts to 34 walks.

Padres Release Jose Luis Reyes

Reyes signed with the Padres in 2020 but only made 63 appearances across five seasons, dealing with various injuries. The 23-year-old had a 5.54 ERA across nine starts last season in High-A.

Padres Release Sam Whiting

The Padres drafted Whiting in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He reached Double-A, where he struggled across two seasons, sporting a 6.58 ERA over 39.2 innings with 33 strikeouts to 20 walks.

Padres Release Manuel Davila

Davila, 18, signed with the Padres out of Mexico in 2024. He played in Rookie Ball last year, accruing a 9.61 ERA over 19.2 innings.

Padres Release Tyler Robertson

The Padres drafted Robertson in the 14th round of the 2022 draft. The 26-year-old appeared in 20 games in Double-A last season, hitting .083 with an OPS of .311, striking out 25 times across 72 plate appearances. He struggled to stay healthy during his time with the organization.

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