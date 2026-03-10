Former Dodgers, Yankees Outfielder Reveals Why He Chose Padres Over Other Options

Former Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo revealed why he chose the San Diego Padres over other options in free agency.

"For me, I think a lot goes into it, we had a couple options," Verdugo said. "I think for me it was more do I want to go on the east coast and be a minor leaguer? Or do I want to stay over here and be a minor leaguer? We made the deal to come to the Padres — I live here so it's very close. I get to stay at my house for the first spring training that I've actually been able to do that. It's a great group of guys. Great organization.

"It's been great. A little bit different, but just happy to be playing ball and happy to be out here playing with the guys."

.@SammyLev spoke with Alex Verdugo about his decision to sign with the Padres: pic.twitter.com/AUZ0aphZyw — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 9, 2026

Verdugo is coming off a 2025 season with the Atlanta Braves in which he appeared in 56 Major League games, slashing .239/.296/.289 with zero home runs, 12 runs batted in and an OPS of .585.

Last offseason, he was projected to land a modest contract as he's earned a good reputation in the clubhouse and was coming off a World Series run with the Yankees. However, that didn't quite pan out as he joined the Braves on a $1.5 million contract late last March.

In his last full season with the Yankees in 2024, he hit .233 with 13 home runs, 61 RBIs and an OPS of .647 across 149 games. He played a key role for the Bronx Bombers and served as the team's primary starting left fielder.

Alex Verdugo Began His MLB Career With Dodgers

Verdugo's journey has been quite the whirlwind as he began his MLB career with the Dodgers, who selected the outfielder in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He signed with the Dodgers, forgoing his commitment to play baseball at Arizona State University.

Verdugo cracked the Dodgers' Opening Day roster in 2019, where appeared in 106 games and hit .294 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs.

He was then traded to the Red Sox as part of the return package for superstar Mookie Betts. Verdugo would later face the team that drafted him in the 2024 World Series as a member of the Yankees.

Flash forward to 2026, Verdugo is vying for a spot on another rival team of the Dodgers.

The Padres starting outfield consists of Ramón Laureano, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr, but the team is looking for depth behind their current defensive alignment.

Verdugo has always been an above-average defender and could very well make his way on the roster at some point early in the season pending a strong performance in the minor leagues.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller is known for his sneaky, smart pickups, and the Verdugo signing could very well pan out to be one of them.

