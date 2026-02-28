Padres Tried to Acquire $260 Million All-Star in Blockbuster Offseason Trade: Report

The San Diego Padres tried to acquire 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado in a blockbuster trade this offseason, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Arenado had been on the trade block for what felt like ages due to the St. Louis Cardinals' desire to shed payroll. Trading the $260 million All-Star would give the Cardinals the financial flexibility to revamp the roster.

The third baseman has "almost" been traded before, specifically to the Houston Astros before Arenado had nixed the trade to the organization. He has been linked to several California teams since the Cardinals have started shopping him, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels.

Now, it appears Arenado was almost dealt to the Padres, and perhaps more notably, was willing to make a position change in San Diego. Nightengale outlines why the deal didn't transpire.

"The Padres eventually reached out, received Arenado’s blessing that he’d leave his third baseman’s glove at home and move to first base, but they failed to work out a deal to the Cardinals’ liking," Nightengale wrote.

Padres Upgraded Infield With Sung-Mun Song Addition

The Padres didn't land Arenado as the All-Star ended up being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in January. Additionally, the Friars lost Luis Arraez in free agency to the San Francisco Giants, a team that welcomed him as their second baseman.

Nevertheless, the Padres signed Korean infielder Sung-Mun Song to a four-year, $15 million deal. Song will be fighting for at-bats this season, but he can start by making a good impression this spring.

He fits the bill as a versatile player, given he's been told by Padres manager Craig Stammen he will cover third base, second base and first base, as well as some outfield.

"I was definitely told I'll be covering third, which is my main position. And then cover second, first and also maybe outfield. I've definitely talked to Craig about also covering some outfield starting spring training," Song said through an interpreter.

There will inevitably be some growing pains as Song adjusts to Major League pitching, especially since KBO pitching velocity is not as high. However, the Padres are hoping Song has a similar upward trajectory to former shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who became invaluable once he fully acclimated to the big leagues.

