Padres vs Pirates: Series Preview, Key Injuries, Bold Prediction

The San Diego Padres are heading to Pittsburgh for a three-game series with the Pirates this week.

The Padres are coming off their first series win of the season against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Padres lost the series opener before getting two big wins on Saturday and Sunday to enter the week at 4-5.

As for the Pirates, they've been an early surprise this season. The Pirates are 6-3 coming off a series sweep of the Baltimore Orioles. The Pirates are undefeated in April and have won five games in a row.

Padres vs Pirates Pitching Probables

Monday, April 6: RHP Germán Márquez vs. RHP Bubba Chandler

Tuesday, April 7: RHP Nick Pivetta vs. RHP Paul Skenes

Wednesday, April 8: RHP Michael King vs. RHP Mitch Keller

It will be a battle of right-handed pitchers in Pittsburgh this week as both teams deploy all righties.

The Padres have their No. 5 starter in Márquez on Monday before going back to the top of the order. They won't avoid the Pirates' ace, as Skenes is set to face Pivetta in the middle game of the series. That should be the best matchup in what should be a series full of strong pitching.

King will look for a bounce back start in the series finale.

First pitch for Monday and Tuesday is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET, while Wednesday's day game is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. PT/12:35 p.m. ET.

Key Injuries

The Padres are not dealing with any new injuries, but could potentially get some reinforcements this week.

Right-handed pitcher Jason Adam is eligible to come off the injured list this week. However, it seems more likely he'd rejoin the team on Thursday when they travel back home.

Infielder Sung-Mun Song is eligible to come off the injured list on Monday. However, he appears likely to continue taking at-bats in the minor leagues before joining the team.

As for the Pirates, they lost Jared Triolo to a new injury as he was just placed on the injured list, retroactive to Saturday. He was hitting .217 with an OPS of .569 across 23 at-bats this season.

Bold Prediction

The Padres are finally playing some good baseball and will continue that this week in Pittsburgh. The Padres will take two out of three games, and Fernando Tatis Jr. will break out with two home runs in the series, his first two of the year.

On the other side, Pirates rookie phenom Konnor Griffin will hit his first career home run. He doesn't have a hit since his first career at-bat.

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