Michael King Has Made Decision on Immediate Future With Padres
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King declined his mutual option with the team for the 2026 season and will head into free agency this offseason, per the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
"As expected, Padres starting pitcher Michael King has declined his side of the mutual option on his contract," Acee wrote. "He will become a free agent."
King joined the Padres ahead of the 2024 season, coming to San Diego as a major piece in the trade which sent Juan Soto to the New York Yankees.
More news: Padres All-Star Predicted to End Free Agency With $80 Million Deal
The right-hander became a full-time starter in San Diego, making 30 starts for the first time in his career in 2024. He kept a 2.95 ERA throughout his first season with the Padres, striking out 201 batters through 173.2 innings pitched.
His efforts placed him seventh in NL Cy Young voting in 2024.
2025 didn't treat the starter quite as well, as a thoracic nerve issue and a knee injury kept him out through all but 15 starts last season. He was even better than he was in 2024 before landing on the injured list, posting a 2.59 ERA through his first 10 starts of the season.
More news: Padres Predicted to Lose Dylan Cease to NL Powerhouse
He made five starts in the second half of the season and didn't quite look like himself, though, raising his season ERA to 3.44 after a few errant appearances. King only pitched one inning in the Padres' postseason in 2025, striking out three batters and just allowing one hit.
While the Padres likely didn't expect King to stay through his option and leave money on the table, they will need to patch up their starting rotation in the offseason. On top of King, Padres starters Dylan Cease and Nestor Cortes will also test free agency this winter.
More news: Padres Named Best Fit for Projected $164 Million Free Agent Pitcher
The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted King to land a three-year, $75 million in free agency, and listed the Padres as one of several teams who could land him. Along with the Padres, Bowden listed the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox as potential landing spots.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.