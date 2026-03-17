San Diego Padres Make 3 Roster Cuts, Option Breakout Pitcher in Surprise Move

The San Diego Padres announced another round of roster cuts on Tuesday, this one involving some spring stars.

Left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor were reassigned to minor league camp, while right-handed pitcher Ty Adcock was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

The Padres now have 51 players in Major League camp with just over a week to go until Opening Day.

We have optioned RHP Ty Adcock to Triple-A El Paso and reassigned LHP Jackson Wolf and INF/OF Samad Taylor to minor league camp.



With today’s moves, we now have 51 players in Major League camp. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 17, 2026

Padres option Ty Adcock to Triple-A

The Padres signed Adcock to a one-year, major league deal in December. The right-hander spent the 2025 season with the New York Mets, where he made three big league appearances, allowing one run over three innings with five strikeouts. He has a career 5.48 ERA across 23 big league innings.

Adcock was looking like a potential breakout player this spring, as he allowed one run over three innings with three strikeouts. He missed some time with an oblique injury, but returned on Monday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants to earn the save.

“Great pitching by him," manager Craig Stammen said of Adcock after Monday's game. "Good to see him back out there, showed some really good stuff. … Another guy that we got in our stable that we can count on.”

It appeared he was making a case to break camp with the team on the big league roster. Instead, he will open the season in Triple-A.

Padres reassign Jackson Wolf to minor league camp

Wolf was another guy making a case to break camp with the big league club. The 26-year-old made seven appearances this spring, allowing three runs over 11.1 innings for a 2.38 ERA.

He allowed one run over two innings on Monday against the Giants. After the game, Stammen hinted at him likely opening the season in the minor leagues.

“I think short stints in the big leagues, he could be really good," Stammen said. "Jackson’s improved quite a bit over the last few years going through the minor leagues, and he’s knocking on the door to be ready to get called up to the big leagues at some point.”

Wolf was drafted by the Padres in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He was ranked as the team's No. 16 prospect in 2023 per MLB Pipeline, but has fallen out of the top 30 every year since.

Padres reassign Samad Taylor to minor league camp

Taylor, 27, joined the Padres on a minor league deal in January. The former Kansas City Royal and Seattle Mariner has appeared in 38 games at the MLB level in his career, hitting .205 with four runs batted in, eight stolen bases and an OPS of .532.

Taylor got off to a hot start this spring and was firmly in the mix to earn one of the Padres' final bench spots. However, he cooled off, and will now likely start the season in Triple-A.

Taylor provides tons of defensive versatility and speed off the bench. He's stolen at least 43 bases in each of the last three minor league seasons, including a career-high 50 in 2024.

Taylor had an injury scare over the weekend, being forced to exit Sunday's game. However, Stammen said he was just dealing with a cramp in his lower leg. He didn't play in Monday or Tuesday's games, though.

“At first I thought my hamstring was gone,” Taylor said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Then the knot wasn’t going away, wasn’t going away. Then I did a hydration test and seen that I was dehydrated. That played a little role into it.”

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