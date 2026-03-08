Should the Padres Consider This Blockbuster Trade Proposal for $60 Million Star?

The San Diego Padres are heading into the 2026 season with a major question mark at first base.

Gavin Sheets is expected to play first base against right-handed pitching, while Miguel Andujuar and Nick Castellanos — who's never played a big league game at first base — are expected to earn opportunities against left-handed pitching.

While the Padres seem content to open the season with that platoon, ESPN's David Schoenfield put together a trade proposal to solidify the position for San Diego ahead of Opening Day.

"Astros trade 1B Christian Walker + cash to Padres for RHP Bradgley Rodriguez."

In the deal, the Padres would trade from their surplus of bullpen depth to add a true everyday first baseman in Walker.

Walker, 34, is entering the second season of a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros. In what was a bit of a down year in 2025, the slugging first baseman still clubbed 27 home runs to go along with 88 runs batted in. He would add some much-needed power to the middle of the Padres lineup and solidify first base, as he won three straight Gold Gloves from 2022-24. He's never been an All-Star but earned down-ballot MVP votes in 2023 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for the return, the Padres would trade from their biggest strength, sending Rodriguez, a top pitching prospect who allowed one earned run over 7.2 innings last year in his debut season.

The hard-throwing right-hander has been electric this spring, pitching five shutout innings with five strikeouts. He appears on track to open the season in the Padres bullpen.

Should the Padres consider this trade?

While the Padres could benefit from adding a true everyday first baseman in Walker, this trade isn't necessary for San Diego with the additions of Castellanos and Andujar to solidify the first base platoon.

The Padres could trade from their reliever depth, but if they do, they're more likely to add a starting pitcher to fortify the rotation. They're also unlikely to add a player due significant money over the next few years.

While Walker would be a solid addition, the Padres are unlikely to use their limited financial resources for a first baseman. Thus, the addition of Walker wouldn't make much sense, even if the Astros pay down a significant portion of his salary.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.