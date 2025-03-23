Padres Notes: Unfortunate Yu Darvish Update, Ace Pitcher Linked to Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres just can't seem to escape unfortunate pitching updates this spring.
Ace Yu Darvish was first downgraded from the presumed Opening Day start with fatigue, and then doubt was further created when manager Mike Shildt revealed elbow inflammation was also keeping him out. There is now no timetable for the veteran to make his way back to the mound.
In more unfortunate pitching news, one of the Friar's most productive pitchers from last season has been linked to multiple National League rivals as part of a would-be blockbuster deal.
The two contenders linked to San Diego have some serious assets to give in return for the right-hander who has been at the center of trade rumors seemingly all offseason long.
