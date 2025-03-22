Yu Darvish Has No Timetable to Return to Padres After Suffering Setback
The San Diego Padres will officially start the 2025 season without their ace.
There was speculation that right-handed starting pitcher Yu Darvish would not be healthy for Opening Day on March 27. Padres manager Mike Shildt confirmed on Friday that Darvish will miss the start of the season as he deals with elbow inflammation.
Shildt explained how the Padres’ organization is planning to evaluate Darvish’s recovery, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“The best-laid plans … they don’t always go in a perfectly straight line,” Shildt said. “Yu has had a little bit of a setback, and evaluate as it goes.
There is currently no timetable for when Darvish will be able to return to the mound. However, it is most important that the five-time All-Star is healthy laer in the season, so the Padres will not rush him back.
San Diego announced right-hander Michael King as the team’s starting pitcher for Opening Day against the Atlanta Braves. At the time, Darvish and right-hander Dylan Cease were also in the running for the honor.
This spring training, Darvish made two starts against the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals. He posted a 4.05 ERA while allowing six hits, two runs, and striking out seven batters.
For now, the Padres organization will allow Darvish to rest and work his health back up.
“We feel pretty comfortable that some rest and getting ramped back up will be the answer at the moment,” Shildt said to Acee.
The Padres placed Darvish on the injured list twice last season with neck tightness and a left groin strain. But Darvish has not been placed on the injured list with an injury related to his throwing arm since 2022.
The Osaka, Japan native underwent Tommy John surgery a decade ago in 2015 but has remained relatively healthy since. Through four seasons with the Padres, Darvish has made at least 24 starts in three of the seasons.
San Diego still has King, Cease and new additions Nick Pivetta and (potentially) Kyle Hart to support the rotation in the absence of Darvish. For now, the Padres organization will prioritize their long-term goals by focusing on preserving the health of their rotation as best as they can.
