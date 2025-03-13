Another MLB Insider Predicts Padres to Miss 2025 Postseason
The 2024 season for the San Diego Padres was one of redemption and proving people wrong. While the year didn't end in the manner that anyone involved would have hoped, the team did build a foundation for the future.
Many around baseball believed that the Padres were the best team in the game even with their record not reflecting it. So entering 2025, San Diego has a lot to prove with high expectations of success.
However, it seems that not everyone feels the same way about the Padres' chances this year. MLB insider Will Leitch of MLB.com put out his predictions for the 2025 playoffs, and the Padres were nowhere to be found.
Leitch predicted that the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks would make it in over the Padres in the Wild Card, while the Los Angeles Dodgers take the NL West.
"The Padres could have made themselves that team, but they stayed idle this offseason," Leitch wrote. "The D-backs very much did not."
This is quite a prediction considering that the Padres were so good a year ago. But Leitch has pointed to the lack of moves that San Diego made this offseason while others in the National League and even in the NL West have made great strides.
Despite this, the Padres remain confident in their chances to not only make the postseason this year but to compete for a title. With the core in place, San Diego believes that they can take down anyone in their way and finally hoist up the World Series trophy.
Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Xander Bogaerts lead the way on offense, while Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish, and Michael King hold down the starting rotation.
Once again, the Padres will need to try to prove people wrong, but the team is completely fine with that. This team thrives off being the underdog and all they need is the strong belief within the walls of the locker room to succeed this year.
