Padres News: MLB Makes Decision on Robert Suarez Suspension Appeal
San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez was dealt a three game suspension after hitting Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday in the series finale between the divisional foes.
The errant throw came in the bottom of the ninth inning, after both dugouts were cleared following Fernando Tatis Jr. getting hit on his wrist in the top of the frame. It resulted in both team's managers getting tossed and later receiving one-game suspensions of their own.
After Suarez appealed the suspension, MLB reduced the punishment to two games. He will begin serving on Wednesday.
More news: Padres Manager Says Manny Machado is One of MLB's Most 'Misunderstood' Players
Manager Mike Shildt spoke on the amount of time Suarez would initially miss and the issue the team took with that decision.
“I do trust the league office being judicious, but we are taking exception with the three games, the volume of the games and actually (the suspension), period,” Shildt said.
“There’s a strong appeal to lessen it. I don’t think it’s going to go away, unfortunately, but at a minimum, lessen the games."
The skipper and presumably Suarez get their wish as the closer will now miss the next two contests for the Friars.
More news: Padres Officially Release Former All-Star After Disappointing Season
Suarez was still able to pitch while waiting for the decision of his appeal, doing so on Sunday and even earning the save against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
Suarez is currently tied for the most saves in baseball with 22, but hasn't quite been showing the same dominance lately compared to how he started the season.
In 14 appearances in March and April, Suarez allowed just five hits, with opposing batters hitting .106 against him. He nearly doubled it in the month of May as batters were hitting .200 against him through 11 appearances, and that average has now grown to .286 in his 10 appearances of June.
Suarez will serve his suspension and return to the team after his two games, but the Padres are tied for the fourth-most losses in relief in MLB with 16 on the year.
More news: Padres' Michael King Finally Takes Positive Step, Provides Major Update
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.