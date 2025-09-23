Dodgers' Mookie Betts Names Padres' Petco Park Toughest Road Ballpark in Playoffs
It's no secret that Petco Park is one of the greatest ball parks in the big leagues. With a scenic view of downtown San Diego and an excellent selection of food, Petco Park is among the top of many ball park enthusiasts' bucket lists. So much so that the stadium made it into the top five of Sports Illustrated's Best Ballparks in 2025.
Petco Park is not, however, fun for everyone.
Dodgers star Mookie Betts recently said in an interview with FanSided's Adam Weinrib that Petco Park is among the top three toughest places to play in the postseason.
"I would say San Diego and Philly are probably the hardest. And I guess New York too, you can't discount New York," Betts said. "Probably those three are the hardest to play as far as atmosphere. it's fun, it's definitely a lot of fun. But it's a lot of pressure in those atmospheres just because those fanbases are so huge and they want those guys to win."
Betts and the Dodgers performed moderately well at Petco Park this season, with a 3-3 record in San Diego. In the postseason, the Dodgers have a 2-3 all-time record at Petco Park.
The primary reason behind the pressure Betts said he feels at Petco Park stems from the Padres' fans, who have bought into the fierce rivalry between the Dodgers and Padres.
"I would say San Diego probably has more aggression towards the Dodgers," Betts said. "Since I've been a Dodger, San Diego's been good. I didn't know San Diego when they weren't as good. I think San Diego has more of a hatred towards the Dodgers.
"But, it makes it fun, man. It makes it fun. That's why I think the atmosphere is tough to play in because these people genuinely don't like us."
While the chances of the Dodgers and Padres meeting again this season are not guaranteed, if both teams put on a good performance in October, they could reach a historic milestone in their rivalry. The Dodgers are currently set for the three seed and the Padres a five seed, meaning the only way the two teams would be able to meet would be in the National League Championship Series — which would mark the furthest the two teams would have played each other in the playoffs.
If the Dodgers travel down I-5 to Petco Park, it can be assured that Padres fans will do everything in their power to confirm what Betts has said about the Petco Park atmosphere.
