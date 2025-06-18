Dodgers, Padres Tension Boils Over Following Fernando Tatis, Shohei Ohtani Hit By Pitches
The tension at Dodger Stadium reached its breaking point Tuesday night as Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was ejected in the bottom of the third inning after Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch.
The Ohtani hit by pitch came just a half inning after San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch.
This was on the heels of Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages being hit by a pitch on Monday night and staring down Padres right-hander Dylan Cease before calling him out after the game.
Roberts was the only person ejected during this incident on Tuesday night. The umpires were quick to issue warnings after the best player on each team was hit by a pitch in the third inning.
On Monday night, Pages was not happy being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, and called Cease out after the game.
"They thought I was relaying signs when I was jumping at second base, I think," Pages said through an interpreter. "It's impossible that he can't miss a slider on the corner and he missed a fastball a strike zone inside."
He added on his own reaction: "I don't think it was the right way to react. But like I told him, there are things you don't really see sometimes. I told him I reacted on adrenaline."
Cease made it clear it wasn't intentional, and Manny Machado said that if the Padres wanted to hit a player on the Dodgers, it wouldn't have been Pages.
“They got way more superstars over there if we want to hit somebody,” Machado said. “They’ve got some big dogs over there we could hit.”
On Tuesday, each team's superstar was hit. Thus far, Roberts is the only one to pay the price for it.
