Dodgers Pitcher Takes Responsibility for Tension With Padres After Hitting Fernando Tatis

Gabe Smallson

Jun 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) argues with umpires during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are preparing for a third game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in what is turning into a passion-filled four-game set.

Dodgers relief pitcher Lou Trivino may not have been the most talked about player leading up to the matchup amid the many superstars on the diamond, but after hitting Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch both last week at Petco Park and Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium, he spoke to MLB Network Radio about his recent role in the rivalry.

"I feel like I haven't hit a guy in four years and then in a week I hit Tatis twice," Trivino said. "I almost feel responsible for it and I feel bad doing it I don't know why or what happened, it's like he's a magnet, I mean yeah, it definitely heightened tensions for sure."

"For me to hit Tatis twice, it makes sense, you gotta retaliate," added Trivino.

After Trivino hit Tatis in the top of the third inning, superstar Shohei Ohtani was hit in the leg by Randy Vasquez in the bottom of the frame. This caused the umpires to issue a warning to both teams, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to yell at the umpire crew until his imminent ejection.

Padres skipper Mike Shildt spoke after the game about Trivino's pitch, as well as Vasquez's errant throw.

“Things happen in baseball,” Shildt said. “Guys are trying to pitch in. Guys are looking to make quality pitches. Trivino got Tati to open the game when he was the opener in the game at our place. And he got him again today. That didn't feel real good. Just trying to make quality pitches and fight for the inner-half part of the plate. Ball got away from Vásquez. I understand that they have to [issue warnings] at that point. There wasn't any complaint from my side.”

The first two drama-filled games are in the rearview mirror as the Friars will now focus on the next two contests in L.A. The Padres are currently five games back from first place in the NL West, and the rest of this series against the defending champions is a perfect opportunity to cover some lost ground.

