Dodgers Superstar Says Padres Have 'Aggression' and 'Hatred' Towards LA
Although San Diego and Los Angeles are separated by just 120 or so miles, Dodgers and Padres fans couldn't be further apart. The rivalry is one of Major League Baseball's most fierce and it isn't just the fans who feel mutual animosity.
This season, tensions reached a boiling point as both teams benches cleared in the final game of an 11-day stretch over which the two teams faced off seven times. Over a four-game period, eight batters were hit and both managers were ejected in the series' final game.
More news: Padres Don't Have a Josh Hader Like Problem With Mason Miller
In a recent interview with FanSided's Adam Weinrib, Dodgers star Mookie Betts gave his insight to the rivalry and how difficult it is to play in front of Padres fans.
"I would say San Diego probably has more aggression towards the Dodgers," Betts said. "Since I've been a Dodger, San Diego's been good. I didn't know San Diego when they weren't as good. I think San Diego has more of a hatred towards the Dodgers.
More news: Padres Could Have Taken Over NL West From Dodgers, Says Manny Machado
"But, it makes it fun, man. It makes it fun. That's why I think the atmosphere is tough to play in because these people genuinely don't like us."
This year, the hate was warranted as the Padres won just four of their 12 matchups against the Dodgers this season. The Dodgers are all but a lock to win the NL West, holding onto a three-game lead over the Padres with six games left in the regular season.
However, there is a chance the two division foes could take their rivalry into the postseason. The Dodgers hold a 7-5 overall postseason record against the Padres, who would relish an opportunity to change that this year.
The two teams met last season in the National League Division Series, in which the Dodgers took the crown in the Game 5. This year, the two teams would most likely both have to make the National League Championship Series in order for their rivalry to get one more installation. It would be the first time the two teams faced off in the NLCS, and would surely add fuel to the raging fire that is the I-5 rivalry.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.