Padres Could Have Taken Over NL West From Dodgers, Says Manny Machado
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado believes the Padres missed a chance to take first place in the NL West from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After the Padres' last series against the Dodgers, they sat even at the top of the division, and had a favorable schedule over the next few weeks. Instead of passing the Dodgers, they lost three straight series against the Seattle Mariners, Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles. Currently, they are three games back of the Dodgers with nine games left to play.
“We had a chance to take it over a long time ago, and we didn’t,” Machado said. “So at this point, it’s just worry about us and go out there and just play our best game.”
InfielderJake Cronenworth also acknowledged the Padres may have missed a window, however, knows the team has what it takes to get hot when it matters.
“Have we squandered some opportunities to make up some ground?" said Cronenworth. "Yeah. We haven’t played good baseball consistently the past couple weeks.”
“Playing how we were a few weeks ago, when we won five series in a row,” Cronenworth added. “That’s the brand of baseball and the style we should be playing.”
The Padres are entering a must-win series against the Chicago White Sox, while the Dodgers square off against the red-hot San Francisco Giants in a four-game set. With so little time, the Dodgers' magic number to win the division is six, meaning any combination of Padres losses or Dodgers wins equaling six will give them their fourth consecutive division title.
The Dodgers still have three games against thee Giants, as well as a series against the AL West-leading Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, who took two games off of them at the end of August and have defied the odds to insert themselves into a postseason race.
The Padres will look to get off on the right foot against the White Sox after losing their series against the New York Mets, and hope Dylan Cease will be able to give them a strong start against his former team. The opening game of the series comes at 4:40 p.m. PT.
