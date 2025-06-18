Dodgers Take Multiple Shots at Padres Manager, Manny Machado
The San Diego Padres are two games into a four-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
As one may expect, tempers are flaring and the competitiveness has been brewing. After some comments made by manager Mike Shildt and Manny Machado on Monday night, L.A. seems to have taken offense as proven by their social media posts during Tuesday's game.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Defends Players After Dodgers Call Them Out
When right-hander Dylan Cease hit Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages with a pitch on Monday, the young outfielder seemed to believe that there was intention behind the errant pitch as he stared down Cease from the batter's box and appeared to say some words in the direction of the mound.
Both bullpens prepared for an imminent brawl, but Pages would make his way to first base without any further drama ensuing.
Superstar Manny Machado said after the game that if a target was going to be painted, there are more notable options on the expensive Dodgers roster.
“They got way more superstars over there if we want to hit somebody,”Machado said.“They’ve got some big dogs over there we could hit.”
After Pages hit his first home run of the night, the Dodgers official X account tweeted the video of the solo shot with the caption, "Big dog, Andy Pages." This appeared to be directly linked to Machado's comments the night prior.
More news: Recently-Traded Padres Utility Player Already Cut By New Team
As to be expected from the Dodgers, just one petty comment wasn't enough.
Manager Mike Shildt was seen from the dugout mouthing what appeared to be a question as to who Pages believed himself to be for thinking Cease would intentionally peg him Monday.
After the second Pages homer, the Dodgers' X account tweeted a video with the caption "and that's who Andy Pages is," most likely referencing Shildt's remark.
Even after the affair, when the social media account tweeted a graphic on Pages' 4-for-4 night, there was another reminder of the Shildt comment in the top right corner.
"And that's who Andy Pages is."
To give credit where credit is due, a multiple home run night while going 4-for-4 is impressive, but the many jabs at San Diego seemed to get excessive with the additional posts a little over an hour after the game ended.
The Friars will try to avenge the last two games with another two opportunities in Los Angeles before the series concludes.
More news: Padres' $4.5 Million Free Agent Signee, Part of Blockbuster Trade, Suddenly Released
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.