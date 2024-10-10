Dodgers Won’t Have All-Star Slugger in Must-Win Game 4 vs Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers knew it would be a possibility but didn't want it to be true.
First baseman Freddie Freeman was a late scratch on Wednesday before the San Diego Padres and Dodgers square off in what could be a series-clinching Game 4.
ESPN's Alden González reported the news via X (formerly Twitter).
Max Muncy will take over at first base for Freeman, with Kiké Hernández stepping in at third and Chris Taylor starting in center field.
Freeman injured his ankle two weeks ago while sprinting to first base against the Padres late in the game.
During media availability before the game on Wednesday, manager Dave Roberts was asked about Freeman's health saying that his No. 3 hitter was "just okay."
"It's — it's just okay," Roberts said. "It's just okay."
"Okay enough to give it a shot until it's not," Roberts said to reporters. "As of right now he's in there. And he's doing everything he can to be in there. So, like I said, he's in there right now. But unless something changes as he's getting ready, I might have to pivot. But right now he's in there."
Freeman has had a challenging series regarding his health. He participated in all three games but couldn't finish Game 2 or 3 because of his sprained right ankle.
He has had to go through hours of work with the team's athletic trainers pregame just to be ready to play competitive on it.
Freeman played on Tuesday night, going 1-for-4. After hitting a single to center in the eighth inning for his first hit of the game, he was replaced by pinch runner Chris Taylor.
The 35-year-old eight-time All-Star mentioned that this was his first ankle sprain. He noted that he had been informed the injury usually leads to a four to six-week stint on the injured list.
With this being a win-or-go-home game for the Dodgers, it's surprising to see that Freeman can't go but the Dodgers will still put up a fight with their new lineup.
Meanwhile, the Padres are sending ace Dylan Cease to the mound on short rest. This will be the first time in his career that he starts a game on three day's rest.