Padres Will 'Take Our Time' With Jackson Merrill's Injury, Says Manager Mike Shildt
The San Diego Padres improved to 13-3 Sunday, furthering the divide between themselves and the rest of MLB.
They have continued their winning ways this week without the powers of superstar Jackson Merrill, as he is on the injured list with hamstring tightness, but according to manager Mike Shildt, the Friars aren't going to rush their superstar back.
More news: Padres' $71 Million Ace Linked to AL East Powerhouse in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Shildt said via Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune that more progression in Merrill's recovery will call for a more hastened approach.
“As we progress, it’ll start to ramp up,” Shildt said. “Hopefully sooner than later, but we’re going to take our time.”
Sanders also added that Merrill is currently doing work in a pool as part of his recovery for the hamstring tightness, but is not quite back to swinging or any dynamic movements.
Merrill also spoke on his recovery, saying that he feels good, but is still taking small cautious steps in this process.
More news: Latest Yu Darvish Update Doesn't Bode Well for Return to Padres Anytime Soon
“Day by day," he said. "We’ll see here in a little bit, but feel good.”
It has been an emotional month for Merrill who started April with the fanfare of a new nine-year, $135 million contract extension. Many around the league believed that he could have made more money given his age and talent, but earlier this spring, the 21-year-old hinted at a kind of deal to have key pieces around him as well.
“I want to be here,” Merrill said last month. “I’m not going to try and screw them and take all their money. … If you sign a longer deal, you want Year 6, 7 to come around, and you’ve got these people that we can sign and get on the team and bring with me, rather than sign a big deal and feel like you can’t get anybody else.”
Merrill was holding up his end of the bargain by continuing his elevated play and was off to another hot start to the season.
Through 10 games, he was batting .378/.415/.676 with an OPS of 1.090. Merrill also added three home runs and 10 RBIs in that span. Hopefully, fans can see him back on the field sooner rather than later.
More news: Former Padres Slugger Eric Hosmer Says MLB Needs Stricter Penalties for PED Use
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.