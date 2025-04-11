Fernando Tatis Jr's Status Revealed for Padres vs Rockies on Friday Night
The San Diego Padres (10-3) are kicking off a three-game series with the National League West rival Colorado Rockies (3-9) on Friday night.
Manager Mike Shildt told reporters ahead of Friday's game that he expects the injured Fernando Tatis Jr. to be back in the lineup on Friday night.
More news: Padres Place All-Star on Injured List in Shocking Move
Tatis left Tuesday's game early after injuring his shoulder. However, after missing only Wednesday's game, he'll return to San Diego's lineup for Friday's series opener.
All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth, however, was placed on the injured list ahead of Friday's game due to a non-displaced rib fracture. Utility man Tyler Wade joined the active roster in his place.
Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
The Padres are sending right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta to the mound, who's 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA on the year. He'll be facing off against Rockies right-handed German Marquez, who's 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA.
Rockies Lineup vs Padres
Padres Lineup vs Rockies
More news: Padres Urged to Sign 6-Time All-Star in Massive Free Agent Move
How to Watch Padres vs Rockies on Friday Night
First pitch for Padres vs. Rockies on Friday, April 11 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SDPA and COLR.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.