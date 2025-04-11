Inside The Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr's Status Revealed for Padres vs Rockies on Friday Night

Noah Camras

Apr 7, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres (10-3) are kicking off a three-game series with the National League West rival Colorado Rockies (3-9) on Friday night.

Manager Mike Shildt told reporters ahead of Friday's game that he expects the injured Fernando Tatis Jr. to be back in the lineup on Friday night.

More news: Padres Place All-Star on Injured List in Shocking Move

Tatis left Tuesday's game early after injuring his shoulder. However, after missing only Wednesday's game, he'll return to San Diego's lineup for Friday's series opener.

All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth, however, was placed on the injured list ahead of Friday's game due to a non-displaced rib fracture. Utility man Tyler Wade joined the active roster in his place.

Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup

The Padres are sending right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta to the mound, who's 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA on the year. He'll be facing off against Rockies right-handed German Marquez, who's 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA.

Rockies Lineup vs Padres

Padres Lineup vs Rockies

More news: Padres Urged to Sign 6-Time All-Star in Massive Free Agent Move

How to Watch Padres vs Rockies on Friday Night

First pitch for Padres vs. Rockies on Friday, April 11 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SDPA and COLR.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published |Modified
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/San Diego Padres News