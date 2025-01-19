Former Padres Catcher Signs With National League Powerhouse
The Milwaukee Brewers and former San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro are reportedly in agreement to a minor league deal, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.
Alfaro should also have an invite to major league spring training.
Alfaro joined the Padres in 2022, contributing to their run to the National League Championship Series. He began his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before moving to the Miami Marlins in 2019. The Padres brought him in that season to provide additional catching depth.
At the time, Aaron Nola was the primary backstop while the team awaited Luis Campusano’s readiness. Alfaro and Nola split catching duties, with Alfaro playing in 82 games.
Offensively, Alfaro struggled, posting a .667 OPS, striking out 98 times, and walking just 11 times. Despite these challenges at the plate, his strong arm behind the dish made him a valuable asset, even though he didn’t grade highly as a blocking catcher.
The 31-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox in January 2023, aiming to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Although Alfaro made a strong case, he was ultimately beaten out by Connor Wong and began the season in Triple-A Worcester. There, he hit .320 with six home runs over 43 games, but he opted out of his contract on June 1.
Alfaro briefly joined the Colorado Rockies, but after a short stint, he was released and found himself back on the free agent market. He re-signed with the Red Sox on July 6 after Reese McGuire suffered an oblique strain. Unfortunately, Alfaro struggled both offensively and defensively, going just 2-for-17 before being cut again by Boston.
Alfaro, who turns 32 in June, was once a top 100 prospect. His power was always seen as his standout trait, and he’s shown glimpses of that power in the majors. However, his lack of plate discipline and contact skills have held him back.
Alfaro could have some rust to shake off after essentially missing the 2024 season. He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs but was released just before Opening Day and didn’t land with another team.
However, he has been active in winter ball, where he’s performed well. In 12 games for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Professional Baseball League, he posted a .303/.361/.455 slash line, with seven strikeouts in 36 plate appearances, a strikeout rate of 19.4 percent.
Through 496 MLB games and 1,710 plate appearances, Alfaro has walked just 4.2 percent of the time, while striking out 34 percent of the time — both well below league averages. He’s hit 48 home runs but carries a .253/.302/.393 slash line, resulting in a wRC+ of 86.
