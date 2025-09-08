Former Padres Manager Wants to Get Another Opportunity With MLB Team
Former San Diego Padres manager Bud Black is aiming for a comeback to an MLB team's dugout after getting fired by the Colorado Rockies.
Black spent 10 seasons with the Rockies, one of the longest-standing managers in baseball for a while, though the ballclub moved on from the experienced coach during the early stages of the season.
While in Colorado, Black dealt with several hurdles from ownership and front office figures, often suffering from rosters lacking the talent needed to fight in the hyper-competitive National League West.
Before taking on the Rockies job, Black served as the Friars manager from 2007 to 2015.
Months removed from his firing, the 68-year-old is back on the market looking for another job with a team.
During an interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Black voiced his future plans.
“I’m going to stay in the game," Black told Nightengale.
“I feel good. My energy level is high. I think the managerial fit has to be right for everybody.
“But I still love the competition. It feels nice to win a World Series. I’d like to be part of another one. Or just help the game, whatever capacity that is.
“But I know I want to stay in the game."
Padres manager Mike Shildt came to the defense of Black after his firing, and vouched for the former San Diego skipper to get another job with a team.
“Bud is a life-long respected baseball player, World Series champion, longtime coach and manager,” Shildt told reporters at the time of the firing, per Friar Wire.
“He was in this area, this organization for a long time. He’s had an impressive career to this point. He’ll make the decision how much he’ll want to continue.
“I’m sure he’ll have many, many offers. He’s a quality baseball guy. He’s a really, really classy gentleman. From my seat, you never want to see one of your contemporaries go. It’s part of it, we understand it, it’s part of it. Bud is a great representative of the game of baseball and a class act.”
Considering how often experienced managers get job offers, Black should end up back on his feet somewhat soon, either as an advisor or in a full-fledged role as a skipper.
