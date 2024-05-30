Former Padres Reliever Lands New Job Quickly After DFA
The Miami Marlins acquired former San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations on Thursday. He was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.
Texas designated Anderson for assignment on Sunday.
The Marlins are Anderson’s sixth MLB team. He's had stints with the San Francisco Giants (2019-20), the Minnesota Twins (2021), the Baltimore Orioles (2021), the Padres (2021), the Toronto Blue Jays (2022) and the Rangers (2024). He was originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox out of the University of Florida in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft before they traded him to San Francisco in July 2017.
He made his big league debut with the Giants in May 2019 and began his career as a starter. He has made 65 career MLB appearances (16 starts) since making his debut with a career record of 3-5 with a 5.83 ERA.
This season with the Rangers, Anderson made two relief appearances allowing two runs in 3.1 innings of work with three strikeouts and one walk. He also started four games for Triple-A Round Rock, going 3-0 with a 2.53 ERA (six earned runs over 21.1 innings) with 22 strikeouts and four walks.
In a corresponding move, the Marlins designated another former Padre pitcher, Woo-Suk Go for assignment. Go was acquired in the trade that sent Luis Arraez to San Diego.