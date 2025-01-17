Former Padres Slugger Calls Out Insider for Latest Roki Sasaki Report
As the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are heating up, tensions are getting high even for former San Diego Padres. Eric Hosmer called out MLB insider Mike Rodriguez on Friday for a recent post on X regarding the Sasaki situation.
"Source: Just now I have been informed by another source that it would be a big surprise if Roki Sasaki go to Toronto," Rodriguez wrote on X. "Also I been informed by players coaches that Toronto has not signed any of its international players yet."
Hosmer replied: "Soooooooo you’ve been informed nothing …"
Sasaki's free agency process has been very unusual, and he is expected to make a decision in the coming days as the baseball world watches. The 23-year old has until Thursday to sign with a team, when his posting window closes.
The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays are the three remaining finalists. While many people believed the pair of NL West teams were the only genuine contenders, the Blue Jays emerged as a dark horse in the competition.
A recent report from another MLB insider, Francys Romero, said the Padres were out of the running. Their expected international signings only lend credence to that report.
The Padres desperately need a success in a winter that has been long and cold for the organization. The Padres are attempting to shed payroll while also bringing in talent, and Sasaki would provide the best of both worlds.
Since the 23-year-old is joining stateside baseball as an international amateur, he will sign a minor-league contract with a signing bonus. Therefore, an MLB team will essentially be gaining a high-priced player at an extreme discount.
The Padres have been quiet all offseason, and have made no major league signings up to this point. With less than a month left before spring training begins, there is much to attend to and not much time left.
San Diego went into the offseason after a crushing loss to the Dodgers in the NLDS, and did so in stunning fashion recording 24 straight scoreless innings on offense. Then, the Dodgers took another jab by signing former Friar Blake Snell.
To make matters worse, the Padres are facing an ownership lawsuit that's only put more dark clouds over the organization.
If the Padres also lose out on Sasaki, it wouldn't be a stretch to say the Padres have had one of the worst offseasons in franchise history.
