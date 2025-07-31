Guardians' Asking Price From Padres for Steven Kwan Revealed
There are just a few hours left before the trade deadline, and the San Diego Padres have yet to acquire a much-needed left fielder.
The Padres have reportedly been interested in Cleveland Guardians two-time American League All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan. He has won the AL Gold Glove the past three seasons and ranks 12th in the AL with a .286 batting average and 20th with a .350 on-base percentage.
The Guardians have revealed what they want from the Padres in exchange for Kwan. Cleveland reportedly asked for San Diego’s top overall prospect Leo De Vries and more, per the Athletic’s Dennis Lin.
The Padres will be unable to fulfill this offer, as they traded De Vries along with right-handed pitching prospects Braden Nett, Henry Baez and Eduarniel Núñez to the Athletics on Thursday morning. San Diego received All-Star closer Mason Miller and left-handed starting pitcher JP Sears in the trade.
Although the Padres can no longer offer De Vries to the Guardians for Kwan, they have other top prospects and MLB players they are open to trading. San Diego reportedly offered starting pitcher Dylan Cease, their No. 2 overall prospect Ethan Salas and unnamed third prospect (which was confirmed to not be De Vries) to the Boston Red Sox for All-Star left fielder Jarren Duran.
The Red Sox did not accept this deal but it shows the Padres are willing to trade some of their best talent for a left fielder. San Diego will likely send another offer to the Red Sox for Duran and explore other requests from the Guardians now that De Vries is off the table.
The Guardians two-time All-Star starting pitcher and 2020 AL Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber would have been a nice addition to a package for the Padres. However, Cleveland traded Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday morning.
San Diego will need to continue exploring options for a left fielder with a strong bat as the deadline inches closer. But there is no doubt that Padres general manager AJ Preller is hard at work to land another blockbuster deal after their trade with the Athletics.
