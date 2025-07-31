Padres' Desired Return in Blockbuster Dylan Cease Trade Revealed
The San Diego Padres have already made what will go down as the biggest deal of the 2025 trade deadline, landing All-Star closer Mason Miller and left-handed pitcher J.P. Sears from the Athletics for a massive prospect haul.
Read more: Padres Acquiring Mason Miller, More in Blockbuster Trade With Athletics
With that blockbuster move in tow, the biggest question for the Padres is "what's next?"
The Padres could look to trade expiring contracts. Dylan Cease is an upcoming free agent this winter, and the Padres face a payroll crunch, meaning the ace might walk away after the season.
San Diego also has Michael King as an impeding free agent, a starting pitcher who should be more affordable and is more consistent than Cease.
More news: Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Major Update on Dylan Cease Trade
MLB insider Jon Morosi revealed the asking price from the Padres for Cease and closer Robert Suarez.
"Heard tonight if the Padres trade a prominent pitcher — like Dylan Cease or Robert Suárez — their preference is to acquire an MLB left fielder and/or catcher in return, as opposed to prospects," Morosi posted on X.
"Of course, the Orioles and White Sox do not have interest in a rental starter like Cease; the Guardians likely would not, either.
"For the Padres to acquire Ramón Laureano, Luis Robert Jr., or Steven Kwan, a third team would need to be involved."
More news: Padres, Dodgers Among Teams Targeting All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade
Cease has a 4.79 ERA across 118.1 innings, going 3-10 with a WHIP of 1.34. His expected ERA is better at 3.54, but his walk and hard hit rate sit towards the bottom of the league, according to Baseball Savant.
He possesses electric swing and miss stuff, but the starter is prone to giving up runs. His whiff percentage is in the 94th percentile while his strikeout rate is in the 90th percentile.
The left field position is a major need for San Diego, likely ranking at the top of the team's wishlist for the deadline after the Miller, Sears move. A catcher is also needed, namely one that hits at a solid clip.
While Cease can be a game-changer if he is firing, the Padres have enough pitching help now to cover the loss of their top-of-the-line starter.
King is also due back from the injured list soon, which should provide an additional reinforcement.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Takes Major Shot at MLB Pitchers
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.