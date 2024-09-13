Is It Time to Make Room For a New Face on the Padres' Mt. Rushmore?
Manny Machado became the Padres’ all-time career home run leader on Tuesday. The four-time MLB All-Star hit the 164th home run of his career as a Padre in San Diego’s game against the Seattle Mariners.
Machado leads the Padres in home runs (26), RBIs (94), and hits (147) this season. Since signing with the Padres prior to the 2019 season, he's maintained a Hall of Fame trajectory. Machado was awarded the first Silver Slugger Award of his career in 2020.
Now that Machado reigns as the Padres' all-time leading home run hitter, the question is whether or not the six-season Padres veteran has earned a spot on the Padres’ Mt. Rushmore. In an interview with Matt Skraby, the host of the Big5 podcast, Padres analyst (and former player) Tony Gwynn Jr. and Chris Ello discussed if Machado is among the four greatest Padres in history.
“I would put him there quite yet. Here's why I want to say it, Nate Colbert wasn't on it necessarily, even though he was the home run record holder,” Ello said to Skraby. “Obviously, Tony's dad (former Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn) is there. I think Dave Winfield has to be there. I think Randy Jones for what he brought. And that the fourth spot might be a little more up for grabs.”
Gwynn was a member of the Padres for two decades (1982-2001). He was a 15-time National League All-Star, seven-time Padres Most Valuable Player, seven-time NL Silver Slugger, and five-time NL Gold Glove award winner.
Winfield spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career in a Padres uniform (1973-80). He was a two-time Padres MVP, four-time NL All-Star, and two-time NL Gold Glove winner. Playing alongside Winfield for all eight seasons, Jones was a two-time Padres MVP, two-time NL All-Star, and the 1976 NL Cy Young winner. Jones is the only one of the trio to have his number retired by the Padres.
Although Ello still thinks Machado has some work to do before claiming a spot on the Padres’ Mt. Rushmore, Gwynn Jr. thinks the 32-year-old has already earned his place.
“I think he is. I think he's already on there. He's got the home run crown. He's going to continue to soar,” Gwynn Jr. said to Skraby. “ He's only going to have an opportunity, God willing, he stays healthy, to continue to elevate his status as a Padre.”
Machado signed an 11-year contract extension in Feb. 2023, meaning he will retire as a Padre. With at least a decade remaining in his contract, Machado will likely accomplish several more feats to secure his spot on the Padres’ Mt. Rushmore.
“Manny is starting to get close,” Ello said to Skraby. “And, you know what? Maybe I might start sharpening up the chisel a little bit.”