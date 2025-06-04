Padres Notes: Friars Make Roster Move, Another Comeback Win, Fernando Tatis Almost Never Traded to San Diego
The San Diego Padres were down, 2-0, in the ninth inning and rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-2, in another 10-inning thriller. San Diego improved to 35-24 on the year with another impressive win in extra innings.
The Friars did so after calling up top prospect Ryan Bergert to start against the Giants. The young right-hander went five innings and allowed just two earned runs in his first MLB start.
Additionally, it may not feel real, but there was almost a world where Fernando Tatis Jr. wasn't a member of the Padres. The former Chicago White Sox general manager revealed a surprising detail of how the superstar almost stayed in Illinois.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
