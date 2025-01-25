Jurickson Profar Breaks Silence After Leaving Padres for Braves
After wearing a San Diego Padres uniform during his breakout performance in 2024, Jurickson Profar has signed with the Atlanta Braves.
The two sides agreed on a three-year, $42 million to send the outfielder to Atlanta.
It has been a slow offseason for San Diego, but this move hurts more so than others given Profar's most-recent season as well as his relationship with Padres fans.
Profar has made multiple stints with San Diego, but his last was by far the most successful. After the Colorado Rockies cut the veteran in the midst of the 2023 season, he returned to the Friars to finish out the year.
When he re-signed with the Padres for the 2024 campaign on a one-year, $1 million deal, he delivered his best statistical season yet.
Profar set career-highs with 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, 158 hits, and a .280 batting average. He also had his most runs scored of his career with 94, his highest OPS at .839, and earned his first career All-Star selection and Silver Slugger award.
The 31-year-old made his first public statement on the signing Friday via his Instagram account.
"I want to take a moment to thank #PadresNation all for the love you’ve shown me this season and in years past," Profar wrote. "San Diego will always hold a special place in my heart.
"Thank you to my teammates, coaches, the medical staff, ownership, and everyone else who has been a part of this journey. I will miss the relationships I made on a personal level, and the unwavering support you all showed me during my time in San Diego."
Profar, after thanking the organizational members for his time on the Padres, made a special thank you to the fans.
"To the fans, thank you for making me one of your own. I can still hear the 'Pro-far' chants echoing throughout Petco Park. Those chants motivated me to work hard and do my best to achieve great things for the city.
"The way you embraced my family, and made us feel at home, truly means the world to me."
Profar ended this letter noting his excitement to take his talents to Atlanta and how he looks forward to playing at Truist Park.
Profar joins an 89-win Braves squad that lost in the 2024 Wild Card round of the postseason to the San Diego Padres. He will face his former team at Petco Park to open the season.
