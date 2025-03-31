Padres Manager Reacts to Shocking Jurickson Profar Suspension
Jurickson Profar's suspension after testing positive for a banned substance has sent shockwaves through Major League Baseball.
Profar is suspended for 80 games and will not receive pay for the games of the season he will miss. San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt voiced his opinion on the news.
"I love Jurickson Profar no more or no less than I did an hour ago," said Shidlt, who learned about the outfielder's suspension just moments prior.
Profar tested positive for a PED known as Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG) and is not eligible to play in the postseason. The outfielder released a statement after the news of his suspension became known.
"Braves fans, today is the most difficult day of my baseball career," Profar wrote. "I am devastated to announce that I have been suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball and the Commissioner’s office, for testing positive for a banned substance this offseason. This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game.
"There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite.I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it. I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB’s decision. I am devastated that I won’t be on the field with my teammates for the next 80 games. I look forward to competing again at the highest level this season upon my return."
Profar's remarkable 2024 season with the Padres raised his value in free agency as he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves in January. The outfielder was a fan favorite in San Diego and expressed his desire to stay with the Padres this season.
However, Profar revealed he did not receive an offer from the front office this offseason. His new chapter in Atlanta has unfolded into somewhat of a nightmare.
