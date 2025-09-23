Manny Machado Says Padres Are Struggling Because 'I've Sucked'
The San Diego Padres have gone 8-10 so far in September.
During this time, superstar Manny Machado has endured one of his worst stretches this season, hitting .192/.224/.411 with an OPS of .635. He has his most home runs in any given month (5) despite the lack of consistency, but consistency is exactly what San Diego needs at this point in the season.
As the Padres are still looking for a postseason berth, and need just one win to secure a spot in October, Machado spoke on what he believes has been wrong recently.
“I have hit .100,” he said. “I’ve sucked. And we’ve lost.”
Machado is batting .118 across the last four games, with the Friars going 2-2 in that stretch. The third baseman has two hits in 17 at-bats following a three-hit game against the New York Mets, but the accountability adds up with the performances of his co-stars in San Diego.
Jackson Merrill is hitting .300 with an OPS of 1.083 in his last 10 games. Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .325 with an OPS of .861 in his last 10.
Tatis spoke on what he needs his team to do more of moving forward, especially during this final week of the regular season.
“Creating momentum,” Tatis said. “But after we’re in, you know, it’s about now being smart. Take those days to get everybody on the right spot to go to the postseason and just go crazy.”
Although Machado's harsh accountability is commendable, manager Mike Shildt is still pleased with what his team has been doing on the diamond lately. The skipper echoed the message of consistency as the postseason looms.
“I like the way we’ve gone about things the last couple of days,” Shildt said. "The bullpen is in a good spot, starting pitching is rounding into shape. And the offense continues to take consistent at-bats. So that’s the recipe for what we want to continue to do, build on and then go beyond and go deep — very, very, very deep.”
Machado is still hitting .275 on the year — identical to last year's total batting average — and is still in the 94th percentile in terms of average exit velocity (92.8 mph). If he can get his bat firing off once again and up his production ahead of October, expect the Friars to fulfill Shildt's hopes and make a deep run.
