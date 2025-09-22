Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts’ Return Revealed, Friars All-Star Honors Clayton Kershaw, Magic Number Update
The San Diego Padres secured an extremely important series win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. They took the rubber match by a score of 3-2.
The win reduced the Padres' magic number to secure a postseason spot to two, meaning they are just two wins away from qualifying for their second consecutive postseason.
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has missed nearly a month with a non-displaced fracture in his foot, but will return for the Padres' penultimate series of the regular season against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove revealed he wanted a signed jersey from Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, who announced his retirement after the 2025 season on Thursday.
"This is the first that I've sent one over in admiration for what someone has done for the game," Musgrove said. "I know he's flooded with them now, and it might seem like a lot, but he's made a big impact on this game — not only as a player, but for the way he handles himself."
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news:
